Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew’s new Malayalam release, Ronth, has opened at a decent pace at the box office. But if compared to Roshan’s last theatrical release, the film offers brilliant hope to thrive at the box office! The film is facing a clash at the box office with Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal and is lagging behind with its opening day numbers.

Roshan Mathew’s Last Release

Roshan Mathew’s last theatrical release was an Indo-Sri Lankan Tamil film titled Paradise. It arrived in the theaters in June 2024 and earned only 51 lakh in its lifetime in India. Mathew’s new cop drama has surpassed this number by a huge margin!

Ronth Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, June 13, Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan’s Ronth earned 67 lakh at the box office. This is almost 13.4 times higher than Roshan’s last opening. Paradise registered an opening of only 4 lakh at the box office!

Dileesh Pothan’s Last Opening!

Interestingly, the film has opened better than Ouseppinte Osyath. Dileesh Pothan‘s last film opened at 14 lakh and earned only 1.24 crore in its lifetime. Pothan’s new cop drama has surpassed his last opening by a huge margin!

Ronth Budget & Recovery

Ronth is mounted on a budget of reported 5 – 6 crore at the box office, and compared to the budget, it has started slowly at the box office, recovering only 13% of the estimated budget. It depends on the word-of-mouth, which might help the film sail or fail at the box office over the upcoming weekend, especially since it is already lagging behind in the clash against Anaswara Rajan’s film.

The film needs to cross the 3 crore mark over the first weekend to enter a comfortable stage at the box office, aiming at budget recovery as soon as possible!

