Kankhajoora OTT Verdict: Roshan Mathew & Mohit Suri's Web Series Starts Slow

The OTT world is currently raving about a psychological thriller, Kankhajura, starring Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina. The web series is adapted from an Iranian web series, Magpie, and is adapted by Chandan Arora for Indian audiences!

Starring Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew, the official synopsis of the web series says, “A man serving a murder sentence who gets released early from prison on the condition that he cooperates with the police as their informant – a role (known as a magpie) that he also had in jail.”

Kankhajoora OTT Verdict

Kankhajoora managed to garner 1.8 million views in its debut week, taking the fifth spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of May 26 to June 1 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

The web series is making the right kind of noises and while we have already offered a 3.5 star review to Kankhajoora, we would re-iterate three major reasons it will definitely take a jump in week 2.

Roshan Mathew’s Masterclass in Manipulation Talk Of The Town

Roshan is the heart of this web series, and he has impressed one and all. Playing a man, out of jail after 14 years and spending all his youth in jail for a crime he did not commit, there is only one goal for Ashu – to seek validation from his elder brother, so he can go to any end of manipulation to claim what he wants! You’ll be surprised and shocked by his manipulation skills, so much so that he manipulates the audience to binge-watch the show!

Rare Psychological Thriller!

The web series is a brilliant psychological chapter, which is rare in the barrage of shows targeting only violence and bloodshed! It’s a game of chess all would love to play – a game with human emotions, where every move is calculated, and every relationship is a potential pawn. The psychological tension built in this web series is phenomenal, and despite being eerie!

The Brotherly Discord – A Great Content

This psychological thriller is brilliantly established on a brotherly discord, which is great content to feed on! One brother is too shrewd to bully Ashu but keeps him close and makes him believe he is loved! While the other brother is subtly trying to be a part of the family, one manipulation at a time, not with the family but with others! The complex relationship holds the entire story tightly!

Kankhajura is streaming on Netflix, and from Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap, everyone is bowled by the finesse of this web series! Hopefully, it will break some good numbers with its viewership in the upcoming weeks!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 1 episode of the web series.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar OTT Verdict: Salman Khan Film Trends At #1 In Pakistan & 8 Countries But Not India, Fails To Beat Top 2 Debut Weeks Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News