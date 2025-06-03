Criminal Justice Season 4 has served as piping hot courtroom drama, and it seems like another victory for Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The web series has opened to rave reviews, and Pankaj Tripathi is roaring high with phenomenal viewership during the debut week!

Falls Slightly Short Of Last Season’s Debut!

Pankaj Tripathi-led courtroom drama fell slightly short in terms of viewership of last season’s debut week number! Season 3 of the series arrived on Hotstar on August 29, 2022, and it garnered a viewership of 8.9 million in its debut week.

Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT Verdict!

In its debut week, in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of May 26 – June 1, Criminal Justice S4, managed to garner a viewership of 8.4 million, as per Ormax data, claiming the number one spot in this week’s top 5 most-viewed web series.

Pankaj Tripathi VS Bobby Deol!

Interestingly, despite the huge numbers, Pankaj Tripathi failed to surpass the debut week numbers of Aashram S3 Part 2. Bobby Deol’s web series garnered 9.6 million views in its debut week, as per Ormax’s weekly data.

Here are the debut week viewership numbers of the top 10 web series that arrived in 2025. Numbers for web series arrived on Netflix are provided by Netflix’s global weekly data; rest of the numbers are referred to by Ormax’s weekly report.

Aashram S3 Part 2: 9.6 Million | Prime Video Criminal Justice S4: 8.4 Million | Jio Hotstar The Legend Of Hanuman S6: 5.8 Million | Jio Hotstar Pataal Lok: 4.2 Million | Prime Video Loot Kaand: 3.4 Million | Jio Hotstar Oops Ab Kya: 3.1 Million | Jio Hotstar The Royals: 3 Million | Netflix Kull: 2.9 Million | Jio Hotstar The Secret Of The Shiledars: 2.6 Million | Jio Hotstar Gram Chikitsalay: 2.4 Million | Prime Video

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show). The debut week viewership numbers are for an entire week, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week, being calculated weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Royals OTT Verdict (Week 3): Ishaan Khatter & Bhumi Pednekar’s Show 4 Million Views Away From Axing Netflix’s Last Rom-Com!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News