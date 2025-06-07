The trailer for the Malayalam crime-thriller flick Ronth was shared by the makers recently. The movie stars Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. Here is taking a look at our trailer review for the film.

Ronth Trailer Review

The trailer showcases the unconventional bromance between two patrol officers played by Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew. The officers are assigned for a night duty and share contrasting personalities which often leads to a clash between them. Both of them feel that they are big misfits for each other but somehow their fates are intertwined in the form of their challenging profession. When a challenging case comes their way, the duo has to come together, putting their differences and past baggage aside.

One of the highlights of the Ronth trailer is the performances and the complexities of the human emotions which are etched so well in the trailer itself. While both Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan’s performances and camaraderie with each other are top-notch, what stands out is the subtle interplay between their characters. Both of their characters seem to be flawed and are dealing with their own baggage and insecurities but still they share this unconventional and intense camaraderie which makes us want to get more familiar with their equation.

The background score, action sequences and the cinematography also command attention. The Ronth trailer should be a masterclass to as to how a crisp and sleek trailer should be designed. It creates the right amount of intrigue and curiosity amongst the audience to let the entire story unfold.

About The Film

Ronth has been helmed by Shahi Kabir. The film also stars Sudhi Koppa, Arun Cherukavil and Krisha Kurup in the lead roles. The movie is all set to be released on June 13, 2025.

Check Out The Ronth Trailer

