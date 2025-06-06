Fans of Vijay Deverakonda have been eagerly waiting for the release of Kingdom. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 30, 2025, but the date was later moved to July 4, 2025. However, according to a report by The Times of India, the film might not release on July 4 as previously announced. The reason cited is pending reshoots.

On the other hand, the Tamil publication Tupaki has refuted this claim, citing its sources and stating that the film is on track for a July 4 release. However, it acknowledges that the film is still in the post-production phase and that music director Anirudh Ravichander is yet to complete his work. With less than a month before the scheduled release, let’s hope everything comes together in time.

July 04, 2025. Will see you in the cinemas :) pic.twitter.com/uQUjpngygD — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 14, 2025

Kingdom: Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Rukmini Vasanth, B.S. Avinash, Keshav Deepak, Koushik Mahata, Bhannu Prakshan, and Manikanta Varanasi. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John. Editing is by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas, and is distributed by Phars Film.

Has The Trailer Of Kingdom Been Released Yet?

The trailer has not been released yet, but about three months ago, the makers unveiled a teaser with a runtime of 1 minute and 56 seconds. Released in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, the teaser introduced viewers to the gritty, violence-filled world of Kingdom.

