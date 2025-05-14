Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated upcoming film, Kingdom, has been postponed due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The movie was initially scheduled to hit screens on May 30, 2025, but has now been rescheduled to release on a new date. The actor took to social media to officially announce the latest development.

As per the official statement, Kingdom will now be released in theatres on July 4, 2025. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media and shared a BTS picture, announcing the new release date. “#Kingdom July 04, 2025. Will see you in the cinemas :)” he wrote on the caption. The actor also shared a poster announcing the rescheduling of the release date of Kingdom.

The announcement reads, “To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film Kingdom, originally set for May 30 has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations.”

“We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4. We’re grateful to Dil Raju garu and Nithin garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind!!” the statement concluded.

The teaser of Kingdom presented Vijay Deverakonda in a never-before-seen, fierce and intense avatar. His aura instantly gripped audiences and received a roaring response from all across. Audiences loved Vijay’s look and showered him with praise. Within 24 hours, the teaser shattered records by crossing an incredible 10 million views.

With anticipation at an all-time high, the makers are also keeping the buzz alive with back-to-back updates, ensuring the excitement continues to build. So, head to the cinemas to catch Kingdom on the big screen on July 4, 2025.

You can check out the teaser of Kingdom below:

