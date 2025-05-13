Prithviraj Sukumaran is an iconic actor from Mollywood. His reach has spread beyond acting; he is a director, producer, distributor, and singer. However, the core of his talent is still acting, and he is a versatile actor and one of the few actors from Malayalam cinema who have achieved pan-Indian recognition. He also likes to hop around genres, not sticking to any specific one. So, in this listicle, we will look at a few recent Malayalam movies of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the comedy genre, and as we all know, he is not primarily known for this genre.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (2024)

Available on: Jio Hotstar

We begin our list with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (2024), Prithviraj’s most recent comedy film. The movie stars Basil Joseph alongside Prithviraj in a quirky bromance, where Basil’s character is set to marry Prithviraj’s sister. Initially hesitant about marriage due to a recent breakup and emotional turmoil, Basil is encouraged and supported by Prithviraj, who helps him regain his confidence. However, he himself is dealing with his marital issues. As the story unfolds, Basil ends up helping him in return. But a major twist threatens the upcoming marriage and pits the two men, once close to becoming brothers-in-law, against each other.

Bro Daddy (2022)

Available on: Jio Hotstar

Bro Daddy marks Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second outing as a director, where he also stars alongside Mohanlal as a father-son duo. This lighthearted family drama revolves around a hilarious twist of fate, and both father and son are expecting children at the same time. Prithviraj’s character is in a secret relationship with the daughter of a family friend, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. While working in another state, he’s been hiding the relationship from his family. The film follows the chaos and comedy that ensue as the young couple tries to break the news to their families, just as Mohanlal’s character drops the bombshell that his son is about to become a brother!

Paavada (2016)

Available on: SunNXT

Paavada blends comedy with emotional depth, making it more of a drama than a straight-up comedy. The film follows an alcoholic, played by Prithviraj, who checks into a de-addiction centre where he meets another troubled soul, portrayed by Anoop Menon. The two strike up an unlikely friendship and eventually escape from the facility. As their bond grows, they positively influence each other’s lives. However, both characters are haunted by tragic pasts, unknowingly connected by a single incident that shattered their lives. Unlike the previously mentioned films, Paavada carries a heavier emotional core, with its comedy woven into a more meaningful and poignant narrative.

Double Barrel (2015)

Available on: SunNXT

Double Barrel was a financial failure upon its release, but over time, it has gained a sort of cult status. Featuring a star-studded cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arya, and Chemban Vinod Jose, the film is an experimental venture with a quirky narrative. The story revolves around two valuable diamonds and the chaotic scramble among various characters to get their hands on them.

Amar Akbar Anthony (2015)

Available on: SunNXT

Amar Akbar Anthony is a light-hearted comedy that follows the misadventures of three close friends who dream of visiting Thailand, supposedly for the massages. However, unexpected events derail their plans every time they plan the trip, and their hard-earned savings are spent elsewhere. While the surface plot revolves around their failed travel attempts, the heart of the film lies in something much deeper. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the titular roles, the film blends humor with an underlying emotional thread.

Teja Bhai and Family (2011)

Available on: Jio Hotstar

Teja Bhai and Family follows the story of a Malayali gangster based in Malaysia who falls in love with a kind-hearted girl. To win her over, he hides the truth about his criminal background and the fact that he is an orphan. When it comes time to meet each other’s families, he goes to hilarious lengths to fabricate his own family by hiring actors and small-time crooks to pose as his relatives. The film is a fun mix of deception, chaos, and comedy as Teja struggles to keep up the act.

