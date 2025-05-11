Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal Is A Blink Away To Deliver The Tenth 100 Crore Film Of 2025!

Mohanlal’s latest theatrical release, Thudarum, has set the box office on fire, proving yet again that when it comes to captivating storytelling and star power, Lalettan is truly the undisputed king! The film stands at a total collection of 93.25 crore at the box office in 16 days.

Tenth 100 Crore Film Of 2025

Mohanlal is now a blink away from delivering the 10th 100-crore film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Interestingly, it would be the second Malayalam film to score 100 crore at the box office in India. But what’s celebratory is the fact that both the 100 crore Malayalam grossers of 2025 belong to Mohanlal.

Thudarum Box Office Day 16

On the sixteenth day, the second Saturday, May 10, Thudarum earned 4 crore at the box office, a jump from the previous day’s 3 crore. The film is expected to bring an 11 – 12 crore second weekend at the box office.

Highest-Grossing Films Of Other Languages

The highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. The top-grosser in Telugu is Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Tamil’s top-grosser is Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, while the highest-grossing Malayalam film is L2: Empuraan.

Check out all the 100-crore club films at the Indian Box Office, ranked from highest to lowest per their box office earnings.

Chhaava: 615.39 crore | Hindi Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crore | Telugu Good Bad Ugly: 152.62 crore | Tamil Game Changer: 136.92 crore | Telugu Sky Force: 134.93 crore | Hindi Sikandar: 129.95 crore | Hindi Raid 2: 112.42 crore | Hindi | Hindi L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crore | Malayalam Dragon: 102.55 cror e | Tamil

