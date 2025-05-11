Box Office: With 650% ROI, Most Profitable Film 'Maa' Film Is Ruling Since 68 Years - Here's Why No One Broke The Record Ever!

It has been 68 years, and one woman is ruling the box office record for the highest-grossing Maa film of Hindi Cinema, with no other actress or film even coming close to the success of this Hindi Film. Mothers are special, of course, but when we tried finding some numbers for films on Mothers, they were a handful. In 1957, it was Nargis who arrived as the Mother of all mothers at the box office, singing ‘Duniya mein hum aaye hain to jeena hi padega,’ and Hindi Cinema was never the same again after Mother India!

Most Profitable Maa Film!

Directed by Mehboob Khan and starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar, the film is the most profitable film on Mother in Hindi Cinema (and probably Indian Cinema, but we cannot verify this one!)

Mother India Box Office

Mounted on a reported budget of 60 lakh, the film earned 4.5 crore in its lifetime, which was a huge amount in those days. In fact, it was the highest-grossing film of that decade, and it earned a profit of 3.9 crore at the box office, bringing a 650% return on investment! If inflation is adjusted, the total collection of this cult classic might have crossed 2000 crore!

Why The Record Stands Untouched

So, Nargis has been ruled as the most profitable film made on Mother with her film, and no Bollywood film made on Mother could come even close to this number. Guess why? The basic reason is that Bollywood has never produced a hard-hitting film with Mother as the protagonist, except for Sridevi’s Mom in 2017!

Obviously, there have been films with the Mother as the subplot – films on good sons, daughters, and brothers, and all of which have the Mother as the supporting pillar, but none of the films arrived with the Mother as the main subject. Some of the closest ones with Mother being the secondary arc were Deewar, Karan Arjun, Paa, and Secret Superstar.

However, even these films could not cross Mother India’s 650% profit at the box office. Hopefully, someone will notice this void and bring a brilliant story that matches the brilliance and numbers of Mother India, the iconic film that lost the Oscar Award by just one vote!

