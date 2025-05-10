Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, has earned a respectable total, but unfortunately, it has failed to emerge victorious. Due to the exorbitant cost, the magnum opus needed a massive total on the board, which didn’t happen. On the positive side, it comfortably became Thala’s highest-grossing film, beating 6-year-old Viswasam by a big margin. Let’s find out where the biggie stands at the worldwide box office after 30 days!

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the Kollywood action entertainer was theatrically released on April 10, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth. It had a good pre-release buzz and potential to make it big, but the underwhelming content restricted its growth after a solid start.

Yesterday, Good Bad Ugly completed a month in theatres, and as per Sacnilk, it has earned 153.58 net so far at the Indian box office. Out of this, the Tamil version has contributed 147.56 crores. The Telugu version is a big failure with just 6.02 crores. Including taxes, the gross domestic total stands at 181.22 crores.

In the overseas market, Good Bad Ugly performed well and its sum stands at 66 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 30-day worldwide box office collection is 247.22 crore gross. This number looks good in isolation, but a much bigger total was expected.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 153.58 crores

India gross – 181.22 crores

Overseas gross – 66 crores

Worldwide gross – 247.22 crores

The Ajith Kumar starrer is almost dead in the overseas market now, and in India, it is earning less than 5 lakh net daily. This indicates that the film is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and from here, it won’t even add a crore to its tally.

Good Bad Ugly had a chance of becoming Ajith Kumar’s first film to hit the 250 crore milestone, but now it won’t. Let’s see if any of his upcoming films achieve that milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

