Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan, many Indian movies are surrounded by uncertainty about their theatrical release. In such a situation, Sree Vishnu’s Single was released on the big screen yesterday, and the positive thing is that the audience flocked to theatres in big numbers, especially during the night shows. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 box office collection report!

Favorable reactions for the film

Written and directed by Caarthick Raju, the latest Telugu romantic comedy film arrived in theatres yesterday. It opened to decent reviews from critics, with praise coming in for being a light-hearted entertainer. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the film is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth.

Single off to a good start at the Indian box office!

Single started its journey with 25% occupancy in the morning shows. There was a jump of up to 32% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows were decent despite a drop, staying at 29%. The real game changer was the night shows, where a superb 57% occupancy was registered. Overall, occupancy of 36% was recorded throughout the day.

We can clearly see that Single benefited from positive word-of-mouth, which resulted in it earning an estimated 2 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Yes, as per Sacnilk, the film opened at 2 crores. Compared to Sree Vishnu’s last release, Swag (1.35 crores), it opened with 48.14% higher collection.

From here, the Sree Vishnu starrer is likely to grow over the weekend, and in normal circumstances, it can score 9-10 crores during the opening weekend. However, amid a rising conflict between India and Pakistan, the film might suffer a significant blow in its occupancy today and tomorrow. So, as of now, it’s unclear where the film is heading.

More about the film

Apart from Sree Vishnu, Single features Ketika Sharma, Ivana, Vennela Kishore, and VTV Ganesh in key roles. It is produced by Allu Aravind‘s Geetha Arts and Kalya Films.

