HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, has performed well so far and is already flaunting itself as the 4th highest-grossing film of Nani at the worldwide box office. Yes, there have been bigger drops on weekdays, but overall, a good sum has been fetched. Yesterday, the film completed the 8-day extended opening week by almost hitting a century. Very soon, it is going to beat Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Eega. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Wraps up the opening week!

Released on the occasion of Labor Day, the Telugu action thriller started its journey by smashing a solid 21 crores in India. Due to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth, it failed to display the required growth over the weekend and earned 52.15 crores in 4 days. On Monday, it earned 3.65 crores, followed by 3.25 crores on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it dropped further and earned 2.35 crores. On Thursday, it earned an estimated 2.10 crores.

Overall, HIT 3 has ended its 8-day extended opening week by earning an estimated 63.50 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 74.93 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 23.50 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 98.43 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 63.50 crores

India gross – 74.93 crores

Overseas gross – 23.50 crores

Worldwide gross – 98.43 crores

HIT 3 soon to be Nani’s 2nd highest-grosser!

With a 98.43 crore gross already in the kitty, HIT 3 is currently Nani’s 4th highest-grossing film. It will surpass Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (100.08 crores) and Eega (100.85 crores) to grab the second spot by today or tomorrow, as it needs just 2.43 crores more. Dasara tops the list with 118.67 crores.

Take a look at Nani’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Dasara – 118.67 crores Eega – 100.85 crores Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 100.08 crores HIT 3 – 98.43 crores Hi Nanna – 76.57 crores Middle Class Abbayi – 70 crores Nenu Local – 58 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thunderbolts North America Box Office Day 7: Florence Pugh Starrer Beats Chris Hemsworth’s Thor & Other MCU Biggies To Achieve This Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News