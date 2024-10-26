The Telugu historical fiction comedy Swag has an ambitious premise, with lead actor Sreenu Vishnu taking on five different characters across five time periods, which earned him much praise. However, the movie has faced criticism for its writing and execution. Ritu Varma’s character has depth, and Meera Jasmine’s role and performance have also been widely appreciated. Many reviews say the core storyline is promising, but poor execution undermined the film’s potential. Vivek Sagar’s music is seen as average, though some found the background score fitting. For full details on the OTT release, scroll down.

Swag plot

Since the movie spans multiple storylines and periods, here’s a general outline to get you started. In the present day, Sree Vishnu plays a retired cop who suddenly receives a letter revealing that he is a legal heir to the Swaganika dynasty’s wealth and property. However, there’s a twist—he’s not the only one with a claim. Two other people also claim they are rightful heirs to the ancestral fortune. The big question is: who’s the natural heir, and what secrets does this dynasty hold? You’ll have to watch the movie to determine who ultimately inherits the wealth.

Swag OTT Release Date & Platform

Alright, let’s get to the main point of this article—the OTT release! Three weeks after hitting theaters, Swag is now available to stream online. The movie originally premiered in theaters on October 4, 2024, and as of October 25, 2024, you can catch it on Prime Video. Interestingly, there wasn’t any pre-release announcement or teaser from Prime Video hinting at the OTT release, so it was a bit of a surprise.

Swag Cast and Crew

Hasith Goli directed and wrote the film, which features Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma, Meera Jasmine, Sunil, Anand Bharathi, Prudhviraj, Ravi Babu, Saranya Pradeep, Daksha Nagarkar, and others. Vivek Sagar composed the music, Vedaraman Sankaran handled the cinematography, and Viplav Nyshadam edited. T.G. Vishwa Prasad produced the film under the banner of People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as co-producer.

