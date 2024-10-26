There is more than a month to release, but Pushpa 2 is already in the news and making a lot of buzz. Fans cannot keep calm as the action thriller is arriving a day before its originally planned date. Are you curious to know how much Allu Arjun is taking home in earnings? Just enough to make him the highest-paid Indian actor. Scroll below for all the details.

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. The team worked really hard and against all odds to meet their deadline of the December 2024 release. And they seem quite confident about their content as Pushpa 3 has been confirmed, even before the release of the sequel.

Allu Arjun earnings for Pushpa 2

As per a new report by Track Tollywood, Allu Arjun is reportedly taking home earnings of 300 crores for his role as Pushpa Raj. Well, the amount is whopping, but he deserves every penny of it, given the success and hype he created in the first installment. This time, it is only going to get bigger and better. Hopefully, many records will be broken at the worldwide box office.

Allu Arjun becomes the highest-paid Indian actor

Earlier, it was reported that Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid Indian actor, with a staggering salary of 275 crores for Thalapathy 69. He is marking his last outing in the acting industry, so fans were happy that he set a new benchmark. But our Pushpa 2 actor has left him behind by 25 crore higher remuneration.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

The upcoming Telugu action drama is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh, among others, in supporting roles.

Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films with a budget of approximately 500 crores. Its breakeven target at the worldwide box office is 1200 crores gross. But there’s not much to worry about as the film has already raked in 1085 crores from pre-release business.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth’s Film Finally Hits The 250 Crore Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News