Thalapathy Vijay is said to have retired from films after his film Thalapathy 69 because of his political involvement. However, according to the latest reports, he may not retire from films after Thalapathy 69 as expected. Though many believed this film would be his last before diving into politics, rumors now suggest he may reunite with director Atlee for another project.

According to information from the Times of India, Vijay could make a special appearance in Atlee’s next film, centered around a dual-hero storyline. It is reported that Vijay has already agreed to be part of the project after Atlee approached him. The collaboration between Vijay and Atlee has been highly successful, with their previous films, Theri Mersal and Bigil, becoming major box-office hits. If this new cameo comes to fruition, it would be exciting for fans to see this actor-director duo team up again.

Most recently, Vijay starred in The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu and released in September 2024. In the movie, Vijay played Gandhi, a hostage negotiator and spy for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS) who is pulled back into action after years of working as a government employee. In crucial roles, the film also featured Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Thyagarajan, Sneha, and Prabhu Deva.

Vijay has already signed on for Thalapathy 69, directed by H. Vinoth. This film is being marketed as his final project before stepping into politics, with plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The cast includes notable names such as Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna Enters Top 10 Highest-Paid Telugu Actors List With A 66% Pay Hike For Akhanda 2, Can You Guess Other Names?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News