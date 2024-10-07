Thalapathy Vijay will not be able to deliver a blockbuster with The Greatest Of All Time. But all eyes are now on his last film, Thalapathy 69. He’s become the highest-paid Indian actor with his staggering salary. But do you know, Animal actor Bobby Deol is taking home only 1.8% of his remuneration for his role in the Tamil film? Scroll below for the latest updates!

Bobby Deol is in high demand!

In 2023, Bobby left us mind-boggled with his terrific performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. He played the leading antagonist, the cousin brother of Ranbir Kapoor in the action drama. His terrific performance landed him with bigger opportunties, including Suriya‘s Kanguva and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Thalapathy 69 starcast fees

As reported earlier, Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly taking home a whopping sum of 275 crores for Thalapathy 69. It marks his final film before he joins politics and he’s making sure to create history before bidding goodbye to acting. As per a report by Track Tollywood, Bobby Deol is being paid a sum of 5 crores.

Bobby Deol gets 0% hike for Thalapathy 69?

It is to be noted that Bobby Deol charged a sum of 4-5 crores for Animal. After delivering a fantastic performance, one at least expects a handsome hike in his salary. But there’s barely any growth here, as he’s reportedly charging the same amount for Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

Even when compared to Vijay’s salary, Bobby is making only 1.81% of the remuneration charged by the leading actor. Individually, this might be a great amount, but there ideally should have been a rapid growth given the big-budgeted films in his kitty!

More about Thalapathy 69

The official title is yet to be revealed but the Tamil film will be a political action thriller. It will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady. The supporting cast will feature Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Monisha Blessy.

