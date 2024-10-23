Rajinikanth Reveals the Personal Struggles That Contributed to His Alcoholism: Here’s the Full Story

Superstar Rajinikanth, one of India’s most prominent movie icons, has married Latha for over 40 years. The couple first met during a film shoot when Latha came to interview him. That interaction left a lasting impression on Rajinikanth, and by the end of the interview, he proposed marriage to her.

Over the years, Latha has played a significant role in Rajinikanth’s life, especially when it came to helping him overcome his struggles with alcohol and smoking. In an earlier interview, Rajinikanth opened up about his past lifestyle, where he admitted to drinking and smoking excessively during his days as a bus conductor. He also mentioned how he would eat non-vegetarian food, regularly starting his day with it and even having it twice daily.

At a celebration marking the 50th day of Y Gee Mahendran’s play Charukesi, Rajinikanth expressed his deep gratitude towards Mahendran for introducing him to Latha. He shared how Latha transformed his life by helping him quit his bad habits. Rajinikanth credited his wife for bringing discipline into his life through her love and support. He also encouraged others to quit smoking and drinking to live a healthier life, especially as people age.

Rajinikanth has spoken about his past addictions multiple times. In another interview, he mentioned how his life would have been different if he hadn’t consumed alcohol. There was even an incident while filming a K. Balachander movie where Rajinikanth arrived on set intoxicated. The director noticed this and gave Rajinikanth a stern warning, motivating him to change.

Thanks to his wife Latha’s influence and determination, Rajinikanth overcame his addictions and led a healthier, more disciplined life.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently faced a minor health issue that required a small surgical procedure in Chennai on October 1, 2024. After a successful recovery, he was discharged and quickly resumed his professional commitments.

The professional front actor was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer. The cast also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

