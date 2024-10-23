Recently, fans have been excited about the possibility of Dhanush joining the cast of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Jailer 2. Rumors suggested that filmmaker Nelson had created a role specifically for Dhanush and that Rajinikanth had approved it.

However, after some investigation, these rumors appear not authentic. A source close to Dhanush confirmed that there had been no discussions about this collaboration. They stated, “Nothing of that sort has happened, and he is currently busy with ongoing projects.”

Right now, Dhanush is focused on filming and directing Idli Kadai. After this project, he plans to work on other commitments, which include promoting Kubera, the biopic of Ilayaraja, and a Bollywood film titled Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Anand L. Rai.

An insider mentioned that every actor dreams of working with Rajinikanth, and Dhanush is no exception. He has long wanted to share the screen with the superstar. While there were attempts to collaborate during the making of Kaala, those plans fell through for reasons that still need to be clarified.

As Nelson works on the script for Jailer 2, the idea of Dhanush and Rajinikanth teaming up seems distant, especially after Dhanush’s separation from Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya. Nevertheless, with Nelson’s talent and the backing of Sun Pictures, a future collaboration could still be possible, which would greatly benefit Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth will again collaborate with Nelson Dilipkumar for the sequel to the hit film Jailer (2023). In this sequel, he will reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian, a retired correctional officer who takes on a new investigation. The movie is set to begin production in the summer of 2025 under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy with Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while Dhanush is occupied with Idli Kadai

