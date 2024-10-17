Dhanush is set to return with his next project, Idli Kadai, where he will star alongside Nithya Menon. This marks his 52nd film as an actor and his fourth as a director. The film will be a joint production between Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

In September, Dhanush was the first to announce his upcoming film by sharing a concept poster on X. The intriguing poster depicted a lone figure standing beside a small shop, with only the shopkeeper inside, set against the backdrop of a vast, starry sky.

Nithya Menon shared a new photo on Instagram. In the image, Dhanush and Nithya are seen holding cups of chai inside what seems to be a car, confirming that she is also part of this project.

Dhanush’s third directorial venture, ‘Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam,’ has yet to hit the screens. The film boasts a cast that includes Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. Interestingly, the project began in 2016 with Soundarya Rajinikanth attached as the director, but it didn’t materialize then.

Dhanush’s latest directorial release, ‘Raayan,’ his second film as a director, is now available on Prime Video for streaming. This neo-noir action thriller features Dhanush in the lead role alongside S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Aparna Balamurali.

