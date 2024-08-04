Raayan Box Office Record: Dhanush Has Already Earned 78% Of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Worldwide Total

Dhanush’s new arrival in the theaters, Raayan, has been performing exceptionally well in the theaters and has already earned 114.53 crore worldwide, surpassing Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja. The next target for Dhanush will be Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2’s 146.58 crore. As soon as he does that, he will touch an individual box office milestone.

Dhanush’s 1st Highest-Grosser Of The Year

Indian 2 is currently the highest-grossing Kollywood film of the year worldwide, with 146.58 crore. Dhanush might soon overtake this number and dethrone Kamal Haasan from #1 position, taking over as the HGOTY (Kollywood Worldwide). Interestingly, this will be 1st HGOTY of Dhanush’s career.

Raayan is also directed by and written by Dhanush. The film stars SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and others alongside the Raanjhana actor. The Tamil action-thriller is the second directorial by the superstar.

78% Of Indian 2

Currently, Raayan has managed to collect almost 78% of Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2’s worldwide collection. It has surpassed the worldwide collections of Kanchana 2 and Singam 2 already and will gear up for some more records.

Dhanush’s Fresh Record

If Dhanush manages to open his account in the list of the highest-grossers of the year by actors, he will also pin down Kamal Haasan’s count of HGOTY. Currently, with Indian 2, Ulaganayagan’s count of HGOTY is three, including Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu in 2006 and Dasavatharam in 2008, apart from Indian 2 in 2024, according to a report by IMDb.

About Raayan

The official synopsis of Raayan says, “A series of unfortunate events lead Raayan, a simpleton, to be dragged into the dreaded world of crime and manipulation.” The Tamil action thriller has been rated 7 on IMDb.

