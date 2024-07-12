Shankar’s magnum opus, Indian 2, is now out in theatres after making us wait so long. It was postponed several times, putting the film in a negative light. But better late than never, now that the biggie is out on the big screen, all eyes are set on its box office performance across the globe. Amid this, a lot of talks are going on about the budget and Kamal Haasan’s salary. Let’s take a look at what rumors have to say!

The film is a sequel to 1996’s Indian, which starred Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar, apart from Kamal Haasan. Riding high on highly positive reviews, the film was a big success at the box office, and even on television, it enjoyed a good viewership. As Shankar is known for delivering films of a grand scale, he decided to take the second installment a notch higher.

For those who don’t know, Indian 2 was announced in 2017. Due to COVID-19 and several other reasons, the film saw a delay, which resulted in an inflation of the budget. Even though the exact number is not known, rumors state that the biggie has a production cost of 250 crores. It is also learned that the second installment costs around 250 crores, thus taking the total budget of part 1 and part 2 to 500 crores.

It is further learned that Kamal Haasan has charged a whopping 150 crores for Indian 2 and Indian 2, thus leaving him with 75 crores per film. If a comparison is made between Kamal’s salary and the second installment’s budget, the veteran has charged a staggering 30% of the film’s total cost as his paycheck.

This paycheck is really huge as, reportedly, Kamal Haasan was paid around 20 crores for Kalki 2898 AD. For Vikram, he reportedly took 50 crores.

