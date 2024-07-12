Although Devadoothan has some scenes common with the Hollywood movie The Changeling (1980), Devadoothan has a completely different plot. Despite flopping at the box office, it was ahead of its time, combining musical elements with horror, featuring stunning visuals and exceptional music.

At the launch event, Mohanlal expressed that Devadoothan holds a special place in his heart and was pleasantly surprised by the film’s impeccable preservation. Two years ago, the Malayalam YouTube channel MatineeNow remastered the movie into a digital 1080p version, now available on YouTube. Additionally, songs from the movie, uploaded four years ago by the same channel, are available in 4K.

While it’s unknown if this new 4K project is connected with MatineeNow, the new trailer was released on Kokers Entertainments’ channel, which is linked to the film’s producer, based on the trailer, the new version boasts better audio channel separation and improved colour grading compared to MatineeNow’s version.

Plot of ‘Devadoothan’

Vishal Krishnamoorthy (Mohanlal), a struggling music composer and serial entrepreneur, has faced a series of failures in his ventures. Years ago, he was expelled from college by Madam Angelina Ignatius (Jaya Prada), who runs the institution in memory of her late father, William Ignatius. Angelina accused Vishal of playing a mysterious musical instrument called ‘The Seven Bells,’ which she had secured in a chapel on campus, an area strictly prohibited to all. Despite Vishal’s claim that the instrument played by itself, Angelina expelled him, dismissing his defense.

The current principal (Janardanan), who was Vishal’s former teacher, invites him back to the institution he once left in disgrace to direct a musical play. Initially reluctant to return, Vishal believes that all his misfortunes began at the college. However, with debt collectors and their goons hot on his trail, he has no choice but to seek refuge there.

At the college, Vishal embarks on a journey of discovery and redemption. He uncovers the truth about ‘The Seven Bells,’ revealing the mysteries that had haunted him for years. In doing so, he breaks his curse and provides Angelina with the redemption she was so desperately seeking.

Cast And Crew Of Devadoothan

Directed by Sibi Malayil and written by Reghunath Paleri, the film features an impressive cast including Mohanlal as Vishal Krishnamoorthy, Jaya Prada as Angelina Ignatious, Janardanan as the Principal, Vijayalakshmi as Sneha, Murali as Alberto, Jagathy Sreekumar as the Priest, and Vineeth Kumar as Maheswar. Produced by Siyad Koker, the film’s music was composed by Vidyasagar, with cinematography by Santhosh Thundiyil, art direction by Muthuraj, and editing by Bhoominathan. As of now, details about the crew involved in the restoration work have not been released by the creators.

Review Of Devadoothan

During its theatrical run, Devadoothan faced significant challenges and was deemed a financial disaster. However, many consider it an underrated masterpiece ahead of its time. For instance, Tumbbad (2018) faced a similar fate in Hindi, largely due to poor marketing and unfamiliar faces. In contrast, Devadoothan had an established producer, a seasoned scriptwriter, a respected director, and a top star of the time as its lead. Despite these strengths, the reasons for its failure remain elusive.

The film boasts a compelling plot with well-defined characters, though there are some minor missteps. Raghunath Paleri’s screenplay is commendable, showcasing impressive writing. Vidyasagar’s enchanting music, featuring Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri’s soulful lyrics, stands out, particularly the unique western-style rendition of Tyagaraja’s Entharo Mahanu. The cinematography by Santhosh Thundiyil ensures every frame is visually captivating.

Mohanlal delivers a stunning performance, supported by Jaya Prada, whose extraordinary portrayal adds emotional depth, especially in the climactic scenes. Director Sibi Malayil skillfully combines these elements, creating a memorable cinematic experience, despite the film’s relatively weaker horror elements.

Latest Trailer:

