Earlier this month, Ajith had to briefly come back to India due to his wife, actress Shalini, undergoing minor surgery.

Recently, fresh photos have emerged of Ajith with director Venkat Prabhu, who is currently helming The Greatest of All Time, starring Vijay. This has fueled speculation that Ajith might make a cameo appearance in the film GOAT. Venkat Prabhu shared the photo of himself with Ajith Kumar on X, capturing the moment in Baku, Azerbaijan.

And this happened……… bromance in Baku❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oIB7I54NVX — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) July 10, 2024

About GOAT

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is a science fiction action film that showcases Vijay in dual roles, surrounded by a stellar ensemble cast including Prashanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran. Officially unveiled in May 2023, the film recently honored Vijay’s 50th birthday with the release of an enchanting teaser. The movie promises to bloom across the globe, with scenes filmed in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Russia, and the United States.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Rumor has it that Vidaamuyarchi is gearing up for an October release. This survival action thriller, crafted by Magizh Thirumeni and featuring a soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, will mark Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film. The plot, still under wraps, is said to revolve around a couple on vacation; when the woman is kidnapped, the man must face a series of daunting challenges set by the villain to save her. The film has a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Arjun Sarja, and Arun Vijay.

