Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited vigilante action spectacle, Indian 2, is on the cusp of release, and the global box office is trembling with anticipation. Not only is India eagerly awaiting Senapathy’s return, but the film’s North American premiere is poised to smash records, setting the stage for an epic worldwide debut. Keep reading to know more!

Across the vast expanse of North America, moviegoers are gearing up for a cinematic invasion. According to Venky Box Office, pre-sales for the Indian 2 premiere have reached a staggering $650K (5.45 crore)! This electrifying figure is fueled by a phenomenal $580K (4.85 crore) amassed in the USA alone, reflecting a massive surge in ticket sales over the last 24 hours.

With an army of nearly 28,000 tickets already sold, Indian 2 is strategically positioned across 1,450 shows at a staggering 484 locations for its premiere. This strategic deployment suggests a potential all-time top 5 opening day for a Tamil title in North America. Furthermore, Indian 2 is on track to become the biggest opening day earner for both Kamal Haasan and director Shankar, solidifying their legendary status in this key market.

Indian 2’s advance booking on Day 1 in India soars

The electrifying buzz surrounding Indian 2 isn’t confined to North American shores. Back in India, the film has ignited a firestorm of anticipation. Pre-sales across all language versions, including block seats, have already crossed a robust 11 crore mark for the opening day. This impressive advance booking collection is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Indian franchise and the immense popularity of Kamal Haasan. With each passing hour, sales continue to climb steadily, hinting at a potentially explosive opening weekend for the film in its home country.

Produced by the illustrious Lyca Productions, Indian 2 boasts a cast that rivals the grandeur of its story. Leading the charge is the legendary Kamal Haasan, who reprises his iconic role as Senapathy, the vigilante freedom fighter who never hesitates to fight corruption. Joining him on this epic journey is a stellar ensemble cast featuring Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Simha. But the star power doesn’t stop there. Indian 2 also features a powerhouse supporting cast that includes Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and Nedumudi Venu, ensuring a captivating experience for audiences worldwide.

With a captivating story, a legendary cast, and record-breaking pre-sales, Indian 2 is poised for a monumental opening not just in India but across the globe. Get ready, moviegoers – Senapathy is back, and he’s ready to deliver an action-packed spectacle that will leave you breathless!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

