The legendary vigilante Senapathy is set to return in a blaze of glory, and audiences can’t wait! Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated sequel, Indian 2, is just two days away from its theatrical release on July 12th, and advance booking reports are painting a picture that could rewrite box office history. Keep reading to know more!

Indian 2: Plot, Cast & Crew

The excitement surrounding Indian 2 is palpable. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Senapathy, the iconic vigilante played by the one and only Kamal Haasan. Presented in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi (titled Indian 2, Bharateeyudu 2, and Hindustani 2, respectively), the film promises a captivating cinematic experience for audiences across India.

The story follows Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who emerges from his self-imposed exile in Hong Kong. He joins forces with Chitra Varadharajan, a fearless activist who fearlessly exposes corruption through online videos. Together, this formidable duo embarks on a thrilling mission to fight for justice and eradicate the deep-rooted societal ills plaguing the nation.

Indian 2 Advance Bookings Sizzle: Can It Outperform Shankar’s 2.O in Tamil Nadu?

According to the latest data, Indian 2 has already surpassed a phenomenal 3 crore mark in advance sales. This heartening performance signifies a potentially record-breaking opening, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where early numbers suggest the film might even surpass the mighty 2.0, director S. Shankar’s previous blockbuster.

A deep dive into the advance booking figures reveals Tamil Nadu leading the charge. Here, tickets over 12 lakh have been sold across a staggering 2,146 shows. This translates to a cinema landscape buzzing with anticipation for the film’s release.

The Hindi and Telugu versions are also generating positive responses, with pre-sales exceeding 2 lakh and 8 lakh respectively. While these numbers might seem modest compared to the Tamil dominance, they still indicate a healthy interest in these markets.

Total Advance Booking Numbers: A Pan-India Phenomenon

Tamil: 2.15 crore (12,45,444 tickets sold across 2,146 shows)

(12,45,444 tickets sold across 2,146 shows) Hindi: 2.15 lakh (124 tickets sold across 121 shows)

lakh (124 tickets sold across 121 shows) Telugu: 8.19 lakh (405 tickets sold across 68 shows)

(405 tickets sold across 68 shows) All India: 2.13 crore (1,19,565 tickets sold across 2,335 shows)

When factoring in block bookings, the total advance booking collection surges to a noteworthy 4.45 crore. This significant jump further emphasizes the immense pre-release buzz surrounding Indian 2.

With such an impressive head start, Indian 2 is poised to make a powerful impact at the box office. The film’s ability to reignite nostalgia for the original Indian while offering a fresh narrative filled with action-packed sequences and thought-provoking social commentary has captured the imagination of audiences.

Kamal Haasanâ€™s Indian 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and its journey at the box office promises to be a thrilling spectacle, keeping moviegoers glued to their seats and etching its name in box office history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

