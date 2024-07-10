Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD, continues its relentless conquest at the box office, surpassing a staggering 870 mark in worldwide ticket sales after a mere 13 days. This dazzling spectacle, featuring the powerhouse duo of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has enthralled audiences across the globe with its groundbreaking visuals, heart-pounding action sequences, and a captivating story set nearly a millennium into the future. Keep reading to know more!

Leading the charge domestically, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed a staggering 536.13 crore net collection in India. Hindi remains the top-performing language, contributing to approx 5.75 crore on its thirteenth day, followed by Telugu at 2.05 crore. The film’s total India gross collection sits at a mighty 632.63 crore.

Kalki has also impressed international audiences, grossing an estimated 243.50 crore overseas thus far. This takes the worldwide total of Kalki 2898 AD to a whopping 876.13 crore.

In the next few days, the film will soon beat Secret Superstar’s record of 902.92 crore gross to become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally.

This early box office triumph positions Kalki 2898 AD for a potentially historic run. The film has a strong chance of shattering the coveted 1000 crore mark in India, a feat achieved by only a select few Indian films. With its international momentum, Kalki 2898 AD could also rewrite records for the highest-grossing Indian film ever released overseas.

While weekday collections have shown a natural dip compared to its phenomenal opening weekend, Kalki 2898 AD continues to perform exceptionally well. The strong audience reception, marked by enthusiastic word-of-mouth and positive critical reviews, suggests a sustained theatrical run in the coming weeks. Kalki 2898 AD’s journey at the box office is far from over, and it will be exciting to see where this sci-fi juggernaut goes next.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

