Vijay Sethupathi’s action-packed film Maharaja refuses to slow down. Even after entering its fourth week at the box office, the movie continues to rake in impressive numbers, further bolstering its status as a bonafide commercial success.

On its 25th day, Maharaja collected another 0.22 crore net in India, pushing its total domestic collection to a staggering 70.2 crore. This phenomenal performance translates to a remarkable profit of 50.2 crore for the makers, boasting a return on investment (ROI) of a staggering 251%.

This achievement is even more impressive when considering Maharaja’s production budget of just 20 crore. In a short period, the film has managed to more than quadruple its investment, solidifying its position as a highly profitable venture.

Maharaja’s success story doesn’t stop there. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Aranmanai 4, both domestically and worldwide. However, it’s worth noting that Aranmanai 4 performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, garnering 60.23 crore compared to Maharaja’s current Tamil Nadu collection of 55.49 crore.

Interestingly, Maharaja’s robust Telugu business, amassing a whopping 14.61 crore, propelled it to the coveted title of “Highest Grossing Kollywood Film of 2024” in all-India collections.

Looking beyond domestic borders, Maharaja’s overseas journey has also been fruitful. The film has garnered a commendable 24.25 crore from international markets. When combined with its domestic total of 82.83 crore (gross collections), Maharaja’s worldwide earnings stand at a mighty 107.08 crore.

With this momentum, the question remains: can Maharaja touch the 110 crore benchmark? Only time will tell!

For now, Maharaja’s reign at the box office continues to be a delightful surprise for both audiences and the film’s creators.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

