Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has already made a smashing entry into the 500 crore club, and now, it is keeping the momentum intact. On the second Monday, the magnum opus emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time, surpassing Sunny Deol’s blockbuster, Gadar 2. Now, after achieving that feat, it is moving towards the 550 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

After a fantastic extended opening week, the Nag Ashwin directorial witnessed a superb jump during the second weekend. Considering the positivity and the buzz, the film did fetch big numbers, but as it is aiming for a big target, all eyes were set on the performance on day 12. As per estimates, a collection of 12 crores came in yesterday, which is good enough.

Today, on day 13, Kalki 2898 AD went below the 10 crore mark for the first time. Yes, the regular weekday drop was on the cards, but it would have been good if the total remained in double digits. As per early trends flowing in, the biggie is closing its second Tuesday by earning 8.50-9.50 crores. Considering this, the overall collection stands at 534.93-535.93 crores net at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages).

Kalki 2898 AD would have scored in double digits, but the heavy rainfall in the key sectors of the Hindi belt has affected the overall tally. Still, the Hindi version is holding well, and it won’t be a surprise if the film shows a big jump during the third weekend despite new releases.

This Friday, the Prabhas starrer will see a considerable decline in its screen count as Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 are releasing in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Rakes In 90% Returns, Needs Just 11 Crores To Be A Clean Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News