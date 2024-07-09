Indian 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Early Reports): Initial Signs Point Towards A Thunderous Opening For Kamal Haasan-Starrer

Get ready for a vigilante justice revival! The highly anticipated sequel, Indian 2, starring the legendary Kamal Haasan, has ignited excitement among fans with the launch of advance bookings.

Advance bookings began in Chennai on Monday evening, and the response has been phenomenal. Fans are eager to witness Haasan reprise his iconic role as Senapathy, driving high demand for tickets. Early data reflects a gross collection of 34.04 Lac. After adding block seats, the collections of Indian 2 stand at 1.05 crore across 923 shows. This translates to a promising 21,306 tickets already sold, indicating a potential blockbuster opening in Tamil Nadu.

The film has grossed 1 lac from Karnataka, 2.5K from Maharashtra and 33 lac from Tamil Nadu on Day 1 from its advance booking on Day 1. Advance bookings have commenced in Bengaluru with nearly 179 shows scheduled for the opening day. The response here is currently decent, and it might pick up pace as the release date approaches. Further breaking down the collections region-wise, Chennai accumulated the maximum of 28 lac, followed by Bengaluru (1.01 lac) and Coimbatore 63.5K.

Advance bookings are expected to begin in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening. Cities like Kochi, Mumbai, and other major multiplex hubs are yet to announce their booking windows. National multiplex chains are also holding off on opening bookings, suggesting a potential coordinated launch closer to the release date.

The excitement isn’t limited to India. In the USA alone, Indian 2 has already sold tickets worth $165,935 for premieres, comprising a staggering 7,441 sold-out tickets in 885 shows across 315 locations. This impressive number is expected to grow significantly in the coming days.

Directed by the visionary S. Shankar, Indian 2 boasts a stellar cast alongside Kamal Haasan, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha, and the late Vivek. With a captivating story and powerful performances promised, Indian 2 is poised to set the global box office on fire upon its release on July 12th!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

