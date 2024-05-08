Kamal Haasan has finally locked the release date of his upcoming film Indian 2, which has been in the making for a long time and has been delayed. Directed by Shankar, the film has finally locked Muharram 2024 for its release, and this might turn into a surprising box office run for the actor.

Indian 2 Release Date

According to reports, Kamal Haasan has now locked July 18 as the release date for his much-awaited sequel. The first part was released in 1996 and was the first Tamil film to cross the 50-crore mark at the box office worldwide.

The buzz is that the team is also planning to re-release Indian before the sequel arrives to churn out the maximum potential of the sequel at the box office and get a little boost as well. Meanwhile, the first part might also earn great numbers at the box office as Vijay’s Ghilli re-release earned re-releasing after 20 years.

21 Days and 2 Films!

Interestingly, with Indian 2, Kamal Haasan will have two releases within 21 days. He plays a very special part in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Kalki releases on June 27, 21 days prior to Haasan’s Senapathi avatar.

Two 1000 Crore Blockbusters?

Interestingly, both Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 are potential 1000 crore blockbusters owing to their massive appeal and hype amongst the audiences. So, in all probability, after Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan might be the next star to deliver two 1000 crore blockbusters in a single year!

Just keeping our fingers crossed to witness such historical records being made at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

