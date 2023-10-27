Kamal Haasan has been a man of controversies. Be it professional or personal, the actor has always found himself in headlines for one reason or the other. However, there is an alleged incident which never found its way to tabloids. At least not any that we know of! And guess which other name this explosive piece of news contains other than the ‘Hey Ram’ actor? None other than the scandal queen of her times – Rekha!

Not the Rekha, who is in the news these days. For the unversed, actress Rekha Harris recently accused the ‘Vikram’ actor of kissing her without her consent during the shooting of their film Punnagai Mannan.

However, the Rekha we are talking about is our very own Rekha. The evergreen diva who has rocked Bollywood throughout these years talking and still not talking about her alleged scandalous affair with Amitabh Bachchan. Now, this Rekha also had a connection with Kamal Haasan. In fact, a rather explosive connection.

In 1981, while Rekha was shooting for Silsila, a Tamil film was released, which was titled Meendum Kokila. It starred Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, and Deepa (Unni Mary). However, this film was meant to feature Rekha instead of Deepa. But everything changed overnight when the ‘Sadma’ actor’s then-wife Vani Ganapathy, caught them together in a hotel room.

As per a report by Rediff, a Tamil journalist once shared this anecdote, which was published as it is. The report said, “In late 1979, I was working at the Hotel Chola Sheraton in Chennai. One night, when I reported for work, I found the place in a tizzy. As the girls in reception told the story, Kamal Haasan and Rekha Ganesan were in the latter’s room in the hotel when Kamal’s then-wife Vani Ganapathy landed up and gave her husband a public dressing down.”

Rekha was the daughter of Gemini Ganesan, a Tamil superstar, and she herself was a superstar in Mumbai. She was in Chennai for the shooting of her film Meendum Kokila with Haasan and Sridevi. However, after a few weeks, it was reported that Rekha was dropped from the project, and Malayalam actress Deepa stepped into her shoes.

Now, whether this was mere gossip or it actually happened cannot be verified, but the news slipped under the covers with Rekha continuing with her life in Mumbai and Kamal Haasan moving ahead and rising to superstardom Down South!

But this definitely goes down as one of the strangest and darkest rumors we ever heard about Rekha.

