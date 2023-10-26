It was 19 years ago when Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar came together for an epic film, Khakee. And now, finally, 19 years later, we have an update on the film. The latest report reveals that a sequel of the film is in the works and will most probably go on floors next year. However, looks like netizens are not happy.

According to a report, actor-filmmaker Aryeman Ramsay, son of late producer Keshu Ramsay (who backed the original film), has confirmed that the sequel is in the works and Tushar Kapoor will be a part of it.

According to News18, Aryeman said, “Yes, we are planning a sequel to Khakee. The scripting is on, and we have a basic plot in mind. We plan to go on floors with the film by next year as it will also mark 20 years of the original film, which is still remembered and watched by the fans and audiences”.

Aryeman further added, “My family is close to Akshay sir, but unfortunately his character dies in the first part so we can’t feature him. Ajay sir (Ajay Devgn) and Aishwarya’s character also die in the film. I will be initiating talks with Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) as soon as I have a proper script in place. I would also love to have Tusshar Kapoor continue his character in the film. Along with them, we will have a fresh casting. I have had a word with Rajkumar Santoshiji and would only want him to direct the sequel.”

Fans were not happy with this news. One wrote, “Akki aur Ajay to marr gye thay film me lead hero Tushar hoga kya,” while another read, “Are they going to revive Akshay Kumar , Ajay Devgan and Aishwarya Rai as zombies or vampires? Coz they all died in that film.”

While another comment read, “Akki toh mar Gaya tha bhoot banega kya…Plz don’t need sequel of average movies…#AkshayKumar𓃵 has many other big hits n cult classics…Akki was best in khaakee…Jaha danger waha shekhar, ye nili aankhe marwaingi…awesome performance by @akshaykumar.”

Clearly, fans were unhappy!

Khakee was released in 2004.

