Parineeti Chopra recently got married to politician Raghav Chadha, and their fairytale love story made headlines all over the world. While the actress will be soon celebrating her first Karwachauth, she recently took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from her ‘Choodha’ ceremony, and we happened to catch a glimpse of her engagement rock allegedly worth Rs 4 lakh, and guess what, girls it’s time you raise your standards and for better. Scroll below to take a look!

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May this year, and ever since then, her fans were waiting for her D-day pictures with bated breath. The couple tied the knot in September, and her fairytale wedding pictures literally took our breath away. She was a Manish Malhotra bride, and we loved her minimalistic wedding setting and lehenga.

Parineeti Chopra has been giving a sneak peek into her extravagant wedding on Instagram and recently shared photos of her Choodha ceremony, where we couldn’t help but notice the huge ring on her hands. Bollywood actresses and their solitaire ring affair is quite expensive, and their husbands often shower them with exquisite and rare jewelry pieces.

Parineeti shared the photos with a sun and flower emoji and take a look at them below:

Did y’all notice the seventh slide in this beautiful photo dump? We approve of Raghav Chadha’s choice of solitaire ring, which is reportedly worth a whopping price of Rs 4 lakh. And we love her wedding trousseau, which is not only chic but contemporary at the same time.

And not just Pari’s ring, but Raghav’s wedding ring was extraordinary too, worth Rs 1.02 lakh, and was a Cartier wedding band. Take a look at it here:

These two are made for each other, and Parineeti Chopra manifested a fairytale for herself. Girls, why settle for the bare minimum when you deserve the best? Bollywood couples never miss an opportunity to set trends and grand love gestures with their PDA-filled fairytales, and we’re glad we witnessed this one.

What are your thoughts on the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress’s wedding ring and its whopping cost? Do let us know.

