Rhea Chakraborty has been through hell and made it back gracefully; how she did that is nothing short of commendable. The actress, who was arrested in the drug case after her alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, spent 28 days in jail and spoke about the same in a recent event and we’re beaming with pride about how brave she is, and there’s absolutely no one else like her in Bollywood. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rhea enjoys quite a fan following on social media, with over 3 million followers on Instagram. The actress is slowly and eventually moving forward in life and was last seen in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand; while she was one of the gang leaders on the show, Vashu Jain, who was on her team, won the show.

On to the series of new events, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle and shared a video talking about one of the most complex and challenging times in her life that she spent in jail after the death of her alleged boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Captioning her video, Rhea wrote, “Perspective shift. #rhenew”. In the clip, the Jalebi actress called the ‘worst hell’ of her time spent in jail and said, “So, you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you’ve created about yourself are completely broken.”

Elaborating further, Chakraborty opened up about meeting some of the happiest people inside the jail and how small things made the difference and said, “It’s frustrating; they’re languishing, but they know when and how to catch that happiness. And it can be as small as a samosa on a Sunday. It can be as small as somebody dancing for them. So it’s just perspective; it’s how you look at it.”

Kudos to Rhea Chakraborty for always putting up a brave front and not letting the haters affect her zeal to live this life to the fullest!

