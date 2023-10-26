Koffee With Karan 8 has just begun and we are excited to see who will be seen chatting on the Koffee couch this season. The chat show hosted by Karan Johar had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guest and they made some explosive statements.

Karan Johar‘s show saw Deepika and Ranveer making some explosive comments. While Deepika spoke about her open relationship, Ranveer showed the audience his wedding video. However, what went viral was Ranveer’s reaction and Deepika’s statement on their open relationship.

Wondering what we are talking about? On the first episode of KWK 8, Deepika said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said ‘I just don’t want to be attached, don’t want to be committed’. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn’t commit, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.'”

This revelation left some of Ranveer Singh‘s fans furious. One fan wrote, “So queen mother Deepika confessed that she was seeing other people while dating Ranveer #KoffeeWithKaranS8,” while another comment read, “You can see pain in his eyes when Deepika was talking about their relationship. Can’t believe I’m saying this, but I feel bad for Ranveer.”

Some fans lent support, “First they shamed her for not being a mother, now they’re using one half cut clip & slut shaming her. I mean I get your obsession w Deepika, but really there are some lines even as haters,” while another comment read, “what Deepika revealed yesterday was so beautiful. that she didn’t want to commit after facing difficult relationships and even with him she didn’t want to. but, Ranveer’s love finally made her give in and she said ‘yes’ to the marriage proposal with no second thoughts. 11 years✨.”

Another DeepVeer fan wrote, “Being in a situationship 8 years back doesn’t matter when they are happily married for 5 years now… Also, Deepika is just being bluntly honest and tbh that’s how most of the modern relationships in initial days works…Don’t tell you y’all get proposed to and married in a week!”

Being in a situationship 8 years back doesn’t matter when they are happily married for 5 years now…

Also, Deepika is just being bluntly honest and tbh that’s how most of the modern relationships in initial days works…

Don’t tell you y’all get proposed to and married in a week! https://t.co/D5SgCz4hEO — Parth (@ParthK_23) October 26, 2023

you can see pain in his eyes when Deepika was talking about their relationship. Can’t believe I’m saying this but I feel bad for Ranveer pic.twitter.com/SIAOhrBe0g — yang goi (@GongR1ght) October 26, 2023

So queen mother deepika confessed that she was seeing other people while dating ranveer😂😂😂#KoffeeWithKaranS8 — Toxic Aman 🚩 (@kabiraRK) October 25, 2023

what deepika revealed yesterday was so beautiful. that she didn't want to commit after facing difficult relationships and even with him she didn't want to. but, ranveer's love finally made her give in and she said 'yes' to the marriage proposal with no second thoughts. 11 years✨ — savy (@ashantipriyaa) October 26, 2023

Ranveer and Deepika were the first guests on the much-talked-about chat show.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Brutally Trolled For Being Jealous & Behaving Insecure Around Husband Vicky Jain, Netizens Say “Ye Kisi Ka Divorce Kara Dega Zaroor” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News