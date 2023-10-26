Deepika Padukone is a woman who has always maintained a dignified and poised personality in the media. She knows how much to talk and where to talk. In fact, the only time she made headlines for sarcastic digs was the time when she suggested Ranbir Kapoor should endorse c*ndoms ages ago on Koffee with Karan’s couch. However, she once reacted to a whole lot of buzz related to her casting in Love Aaj Kal and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s alleged sulking mode.

So sit back and read patiently ‘coz this is going to be one long tale to tell. It all started when Kareena turned everyone’s favorite Geet. The leading lady of Jab We Met, which interestingly had Bobby Deol as the lead, till she convinced Imtiaz Ali to cast Shahid Kapoor while they were dating. So when Imtiaz started working on his next film, Love Aaj Kal, Bebo was sure to get the apart due to two reasons – A. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali. B. It was produced by Saif Ali Khan!

However, reports suggest that despite Saif cajoling Imtiaz a lot, the director was keen to cast only one girl – Deepika Padukone, who turned into a superstar overnight with Om Shanti Om. When DP was told about this development, she carefreely announced that Imtiaz Ali wanted her particularly for this film.

Later, when the Tamasha actress sat down for an interview with Filmfare, she was again nagged about Kareena Kapoor Khan wanting to do the film. It was then that DP pulled a little roast and a logical one. She was asked if she missed her then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on sets, and she said, “I don’t expect that every film I do has to be with my boyfriend. I think that’s a bit ridiculous. And I know as an actor I will have to work with different kinds of people. A director knows the kind of characters he wants in his film and the kind of actors who can play those characters. So it would be a bit ridiculous to expect that my real-life boyfriend will be my co-star in every film of mine.”

However, sensing the trouble she might have landed into, the Padmaavat actress was quick enough to address how and why Bebo feels the way it is being reported that she is feeling. Deepika talked about the magician Imtiaz Ali, and once you work with him, the greed of working with him again is obvious to lurk in. She even confessed that as Love Aaj Kal wrapped, she herself felt the void and the pain of parting with such a brilliant filmmaker, so she can understand Kareena Kapoor Khan’s desperation to work with Imtiaz Ali!

Deepika Padukone even admitted in the same interview that she did not understand Bebo’s eagerness and kept wondering why she was so restless, as if it was Imtiaz Ali’s last film or as if he was going to retire after Love Aaj Kal. She was confident that the director would cast Kareena as and when he felt she was right for some part. However, when Love Aaj Kal wrapped, she was sailing the same boat as Kareena‘s and could understand her urges very well.

Well, that is how a queen slays with her words. Sassy yet polite, sarcastic yet logical.

