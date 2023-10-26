Who doesn’t know about the infamous love story between Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt that didn’t see a happy ending? Well, while there was a love, there was also sheer awkwardness and everything in between when they parted ways from each other. Their popular movies like Khalnayak and Saajan have proof of their sizzling on and off-screen chemistry. Years after their separation, the icons were once again seen on-screen in Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank.’

On the other hand, Sanjay and Salman Khan are two A-listers of Bollywood who are known for their ‘Bhaichara’ (brotherhood). While Salman respected Dutt as his elder brother, the Munnabhai MBBS actor loved the Dabangg star as his younger brother. So what happened between them that had made them stop talking to each other?

Apparently, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt saw a rough patch in their brotherhood, and the reason was Madhuri Dixit. Scroll ahead to read!

According to a Bollywood Life report, when Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was in talks and was already in the pre-production phase, Madhuri Dixit got to know about it and didn’t want to get involved in his personal affair. She didn’t want her name to be used in his biopic, and for this, she had talked to Salman Khan to make Sanjay take down the thoughts of making his biopic.

Well, when Salman went to talk to him about it, he didn’t want to listen to him. While their conversation didn’t go well, the Munnabhai actor stood firmly on his ground to make the biopic about himself. This led Salman to stop talking with Dutt. Further, their relationship soured even more when Ranbir Kapoor was roped in to feature as ‘Sanjay Dutt’ as he had dated Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial ‘Sanju’ is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in Bollywood, and Ranbir was widely appreciated for portraying Sanjay Dutt’s character. While it had shown almost everything from his life, there was no mention of Madhuri Dixit in the film.

In other news, there were reports of Salman misbehaving with Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata’s birthday party in 2011. It was reported that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor got into a fistfight with Dutt’s best friend, Bunty Walia. And when Sanjay Dutt had declined a role in Bodyguard, it had fueled the sourness in their relationship. Apparently, Sanjay was asked to be Salman’s father in the movie.

Well, all that had happened in the past, and now it seems the actors have put a lid on their fight and went back to their normal pace.

