And Karan Johar is back with a bang as Koffee With Karan renews for its season 8, and the first episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was dripping with chemistry, a lot of emotions, and many more. It was too wholesome to describe. For the first time in many years, it felt like a celebrity couple had talked heart-to-heart in Karan’s chat show.

From what it seemed like KJo’s chat show has changed its format a little bit as they have put the rapid fire at the end of the game and added a new one called ‘An Imposter Game.’ To this change, Ranveer was quite shocked and took a sly dig at the director and said, ‘Karan kale kapde pehen raha hai, rapid-fire baad mein aaraha hai. Yeh kya hi horaha hai!’

Haha, fun no? The first episode was filled with happy tears, laughter, and lots of kisses. So, without any further ado, let’s dive deep into the top 5 highlights from the episode!

Ranveer Singh’s Midnight Romance Partner Is Karan Johar

As rightly called by Karan Johar, Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared for the first time together on the show, looking ‘smoking hot’ in coordinated black outfits. When they walked in and shared hugs with the host, Deepika shared that Ranveer often gets busy on romantic calls with someone at midnight and later disclosed that it’s Karan, so its ‘safe.’

Ranveer Sharing Their Romantic Timeline

We all have followed Ranveer & Deepika’s relationship timeline, and we knew that while filming Ramleela, the duo felt an instant connection, which later grew into something deeper and meaningful. Deepika further explained how back in 2012, when they had just started, they were allowed to see other people as they were not ‘commit commit’ to each other, but in some way or the other, they would always find their way back to each other and revealed that in her mind she was already ‘committed’ to him.

Later, Ranveer opened up about getting secretly engaged to her in 2015 in the Maldives and shared that he somehow ‘phasaoed’ her into saying ‘yes’ to his proposal by creating a breathtaking scenario.

Ranveer Singh’s Reassuring Shoulder Kisses To DP

Karan Johar recalled an incident in a helicopter with DP, Farhan, and others for Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday when he first saw the Fighter actress shedding heavy tears. Listening to the whole story, all that Ranveer could do, he chose to give small and slow shoulder kisses to Deepika Padukone as a cloak of reassurance – so much love!

Deepika Padukone Talking About Ranveer Singh’s Contribution To Her Mental Illness

Deepika talked about the time when she first faced it back in 2014 and shared that Ranveer didn’t know what to do, but he didn’t push her as well. “He was just there,” she said while creating a safe space for her to just be. He was patient with her at that time and described that now he knows better.

Ranveer Singh Wanting ‘Sangam’ To Happen

Apparently, Karan Johar wanted to make a film named ‘Sangam’ with the trio – Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh and in the rapid=fire round, the husband disclosed it when the host asked who he would want to see in a trio love story along with DP and him. Well, can we expect ‘Sangam’ soon? That only time can tell!

Ranveer and Deepika have always been known for their fiery chemistry, and on Koffee With Karan, it was just proven to be correct. From the moment they sat beside each other to their small hugs, cheek pecks, shoulder kisses – it was full of PDA.

But at the same time, they were quite competitive during their rapid-fire game, and when DP won the hamper, it left RS in shock. The moment took my heart away when she walked towards him and gave a continuous peck on his cheek to lighten up his mood. However, as always, he wanted ‘more’ from his baby!

Show Stealer – ‘Who is this Boy?’

While these were the highlights of the show, what stole the limelight was when Ranveer disclosed Deepika and Ujjala Padukone’s showdown at their Bangalore house after DP broke the news of her engagement to the actor. He revealed, “She was like ‘who is this boy?'”

After the first episode, it seems this season of Koffee With Karan will be much different! It’s streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar!

