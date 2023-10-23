The upcoming months will be a rage for cinema lovers. With films like Tiger 3, Salaar, and Dunki, the months of November and December are targeting a boom at the box office. Even fans are excited about these films. However, as Diwali approaches swiftly, craze and hype around Tiger 3 are definitely making the fans excited.

The film has made its way to the top 10 highly anticipated films. In fact, it has done so, beating Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur in a few hours. The film helmed by Meghna Gulzar was leading the board till a few hours ago.

But Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Tiger 3, made a swift entry to the list curated by IMDb. According to reports, Sam Bahadur was on the top list of most anticipated new films on IMDb with around 38%. But Salman Khan’s film made it to the top with 34.3% and pushed Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, which currently stands at number 2 with 24.4% rating.

Tiger 3, interestingly, beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal by almost 110%. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film stands at number 3 on the list with only 9.9% ratings. This is surprising since Animal teaser was received with lots of hoots and shouts. But the film is clearly lagging behind Sam Bahadur, which is releasing in December and probably clashing with Ranbir’s film.

This list also includes the Bollywood film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey, which stands at number 5, Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas at number 6, and Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s Debut film The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar at number 8.

So, did Suhana Khan, with her debut film, beat her father, Shah Rukh Khan, already since Dunki has no spot on the list yet? Well, technically yes and no! Since the films whose releases are not closed have not been ranked yet in this list, a reason why Prabhas’ Salaar also did not find a spot despite the crazy buzz for Prashanth Neel’s film.

So currently, Tiger 3 is definitely roaring and leading the pack, with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal lagging behind but might take a leap after the trailer releases. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Spy Universe film is currently generating a lot of hype and with the newly released song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the film will surely grab eyeballs.

Tiger 3 releases on November 12, which will be a grand Diwali celebration at the box office. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

