Jaya Bachchan is one of the most versatile actresses in Hindi cinema and was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The veteran has now made a stunning appearance at Kajol’s Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai, and their video of laughing and giggling together while posing for the paparazzi is going viral, and netizens are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to watch the video!

Every year, we see our Bollywood Bong beauties organizing the Pujo pandal in Mumbai and yesterday, we saw Rani Mukerji with cousin Kajol and actress Kiara Advani also gracing the event with her presence. Today is the eighth day of Navratri, famously known as ‘Ashtami’ and celebrated worldwide after fasting for seven auspicious days.

On to the series of new events, Jaya Bachchan appeared at Kajol’s Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai, donning an elegant silk saree in bright magenta pink with orange. The veteran paired her look with polki kundan jewelry and completed the look with subtle makeup with a neat bun with flowers.

On the other hand, Kajol wore a green and yellow colored saree with a sleeveless blingy blouse and looked as graceful as usual. She accessorized her look with earrings, half-clutched her hair, and partially kept it open.

Kajol was accompanied by her mother, actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and son Yug. Take a look at their video below:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Kajol se bahu ki burai karte hue”

Another user commented, “They should have been mother and daughter 😈🤭😂”

A third user commented, “Jaya ji smile bhi karti hai wow”

A fourth commented, “Ye log pooja krte hai ya sirf show off krte hai ,only media ke samne mrte rhte”

Haha, this is indeed a beautiful sight to behold as Jaya Bachchan rarely poses or smiles for the paparazzi, and no wonder only Kajol can pull this off elegantly!

