Alia Bhatt turned heads as she appeared in her wedding saree to receive the Best Actress National Award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in the ethnic, and people were elated to walk her confidently in her wedding outfit once again.

As she received the honor at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, clicking her pictures, the actress later revealed why she chose to repeat her outfit.

On her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, “A special day calls for a special outfit, and sometimes that outfit is already there. What’s special once can be special again…and Again. #Rewear #Reuse #Repeat”

For the unversed, The 69th National Film Awards held in the national capital was attended by President Droupadi Murmu. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion. As Alia went on the stage to receive the prestigious award, she bowed down and touched the floor of the stage.

The actress looked beautiful in her wedding saree, which was in ivory color. She accessorized the look with a choker neckpiece and matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun with white roses. She completed the look with a red bindi and minimal makeup.

Alia flashed her smile for the cameras and joined hands. The actress was accompanied to the award ceremony by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor was seen wearing a black outfit and was clicking pictures of Alia while the latter received the award.

Released in 2022, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn. The film is about Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in the romantic comedy-drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress was also seen in the American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone.’ The film stars Gal Gadot.

