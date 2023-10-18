Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2021. Latest reports suggest that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child soon. However, we have no official confirmation from the couple. Anushka was even spotted with a baby bump at the recent Pakistan-India match. Amid these pregnancy rumors, an old video of Anushka talking about quitting acting has gone viral.

The NH 10 actress’ pregnancy rumors started a few weeks back when a report revealed that the couple is expecting but they will announce it only later. Now, an old video of Anushka talking about wanting to get married and have kids has resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress can be seen talking about her expectations from life. In a conversation with Simi Garewal on her show India’s Most Desirable, Anushka Sharma replied to the host’s question of whether marriage is important to her. The diva said, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working”.

Will the diva drop out of Bollywood after welcoming her second child? Netizens started commenting on the video. While one fan wrote that she has already gone off cinema, another wrote that it is completely her choice, “Her life, her choices 😀For me, I am happily married and don’t want kids and love my career. We should all be happy and make our decisions as per our ❤️.”

Another comment read, “She isn’t saying she is going to do so but saying it’s a matter of choice. Plus she isn’t a regular housewife, she has already earned enough, probably has many investments, and is a producer now also doing many brand enhancements and advertisements.”

Earlier a source informed HT about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turning parents for the second time. The source said, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.”

The source also revealed that Anushka Sharma has been absent from the public eye because of her pregnancy. The source said, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.”

