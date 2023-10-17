The year was 2011 when we first met Imraan Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar), Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan and Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol) in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. 12 years later, the Zoya Akhtar directorial and the film’s characters may return for a second innings. Farhan, who played Imraan, dropped a major hint on Instagram, and fans are super-excited.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about three friends who embark on a road trip cum bachelorette party. Also starring Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif, the film remains relatable to date. Be it the dialogues or the characters, everything about ZNMD is iconic.

While a few months ago, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar revealed that they are working on Jee Le Zaraa, looks like they may work on ZNMD 2 before that! The actor took to Instagram and wrote, “The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip .. (winking face emojis).”

Soon Abhay Deol reacted to the post and wrote, “I’ve had my #bagwati packed since 2012, what’s keeping you guys?” Hrithik Roshan said, “Let’s goooooo!!!! (Man dancing emoji).” Zoya Akhtar wrote, “My bagwati is packed.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Many fans also reacted to the post. One fan wrote, “Wait, what!!? Farhan Akhtar, getting our hopes high and then not making this movie, is-NOT-FUNNY!,” while another comment read, “Yes please. What happened to that girls road trip movie though?”

Talking about Jee Le Zaraa, the film was initially announced with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. However, Priyanka has backed out from the project. Farhan had told Variety in an interview that the film is being delayed because of dates, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see.”

Another source had however told HT that Priyanka did not like the script, “The truth is that Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said to no it. She was supposed to come to India for her sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and at the same time sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Attends Hema Malini’s Birthday Bash, Gets Brutally Trolled As She Scolds Paparazzi Saying, “Itna Aaplog Direction Mat Dijiye”: “Amitabh (Bachchan) Sir Ko Salam Bhai… Kaise Jhela Hoga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News