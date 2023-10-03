Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been in the headlines for quite some time now, thanks to her dream-like wedding. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on September 24 in an intimate wedding in The Leela Palace at Udaipur in presence of the couple’s near and dear ones.

Since the wedding, Parineeti has been sharing photos and videos of her special moments from the big event on her social media handle for her fans to witness the grand celebration. Several of the couple’s unseen photos and videos are also going viral online.

Amid all these, an old video of Parineeti Chopra from a martial arts event in Mumbai in 2017 has gone viral on Reddit subgroup BollyBlindsNGossip where the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress can be heard saying, “I and my two brothers faced a lot of challenges while growing up. We didn’t have so much money so I used to go to school on a cycle because we had no money for a driver or a bus.”

Have a look:

The video also showed a screenshot of a person, claiming to be Parineeti Chopra‘s schoolmate, who had slammed the actress for “lying through the teeth in front of camera”. The post read, “Shame. Coming from a privileged background and lying through the teeth in front of camera. I guess this is what being a celebrity means. Create a fabricated sob story of no money no car etc etc. Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege not every one had.”

As soon as the video resurfaced on the social media platform, netizens started trolling the Mission Raniganj actress for spreading lies. One Reddit user said, “Exactly my first thought. Since when is going to the school on a cycle being considered poor? In my school days, most rich kids used fancy geared cycles to come to school,” while another said, “Parineeti Chopra has always been that extremely fake cousin, nothing about her is genuine. Look I may be bit biased because I love Sid-Kiara (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) but Parineeti copying Kiara’s wedding entrance is absolutely annoying.”

A third comment read, “She went to the UK to study at 17. She’s not poor”. Another commented, “In my colony, all the rich kids had cycle”. For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra had moved to England at the age of 17 to study at Manchester Business School.

One user sarcastically said, “The poor woman is traumatized from cycling to school. Can anyone in India even imagine that? Peddling away on a cycle when everyone else was driven to school in luxury cars? She probably wakes up screaming at night from that trauma”.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Sharmila Tagore Reveals Getting Threatened With “Bullets Shall Speak” To Twinkle Khanna Over Her Inter-Faith Marriage To Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News