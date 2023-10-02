Sridevi, often called India’s first female superstar, passed away in 2018, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and influence generations of actors and actresses. The actress’ husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who had long maintained silence on her death, has now spoken about it.

The producer revealed that the late actress adhered to extremely strict diets that excluded salt, which sometimes resulted in her experiencing blackouts. He also recounted an incident when actor Nagarjuna shared a similar experience, and Mr India actress even lost a tooth due to fainting.

During a conversation with Indian Express, Boney Kapoor said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental.”

Boney revealed that Sridevi was still following a strict diet regimen at the time of her passing. “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she’s in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue,” he said.

Boney Kapoor mentioned that Nagarjuna shared a similar incident in which Sridevi had fainted in the bathroom during a film shoot. He said, “It was unfortunate. Later, when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth.”

Boney Kapoor clarified that after their marriage, he was aware of Sridevi‘s tendency to stick to strict diets. He often requested their doctor to recommend adding salt to her diet. He also mentioned that she would prefer dishes without salt, even during dinners. He added, “Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it couldn’t be this serious until the incident happened.”

