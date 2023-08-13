Sridevi, the charming diva who had her eyes speaking volumes, her antics making everyone laugh and cry at the same time. Be it her innocence in Sadma or her exuberance in Chandni. The fire in Nagina or the ignorance in Judaai. All of her characters turned immemorable. The actress, who still lives in every film lover’s heart, would have turned 60 today if she was alive. The Chalbaaz star was a phenomenon, a grand one. So grand that even Amitabh Bachchan tried his best to woo her! Why? Read on to know.

So it was during the 90s when Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom was witnessing a slow yet apparent decline. Then came Khuda Gawah, a film that was brilliantly written according to him, and as soon as he read the script, he knew who should play Benazir to Badshaah Khan. It was none other than the English Vinglish actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, when Sridevi was approached for Khuda Gawah, she rejected the role. The Don actor wanted her at any cost. He was desperate for Sridevi to sign the film. According to a report in DailyO, he then did the unthinkable. He sent a truck full of flowers to woo Sridevi and push her to sign Khuda Gawah as the lead actress. But, when the roses reached Sridevi, was she impressed? Scroll down to know more.

When the Chandni actress received a truck full of roses, she may have felt flattered, but was a thorough professional and immediately knew what she had to do. Initially, she refused the film because she felt her role was too weak as compared to Amitabh Bachchan. So she kept a straightforward demand to do the film – a double role!

Yes, the roses may have worked the charm, but Sridevi knew what she deserves. An author-backed role in the film. So she demanded to play the mother Benazir and the daughter Mehndi! And voila, director Mukul Anand immediately accepted, seeming like Sridevi’s wish was everyone’s command. Well, it must have been so since she was the highest-paid actress of that time.

Rest, as they say, is history. Khuda Gawah was a box-office hit, resurrecting Amitabh Bachchan’s career as he delivered the third highest-grossing film of 1992 after Beta and Deewana according to muvyz.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils The Teaser Of His Romantic Song ‘Chaleya’, Super-Excited Netizens Say, “Banger Of The Year On The Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News