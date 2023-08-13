Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is receiving a thunderous response at the Box Office. In a surprising turn of events, the actor was wished for his film’s success by half-sister Esha Deol on social media on the day of its release. And now reports suggest that Esha Deol hosted a special screening of the film, which was attended by both the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby. In fact, they even posed for the media.

While Esha Deol have rarely crossed paths in their lives at least in front of the media, their recent absence from Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol’s wedding was a constant talk of the town. However, Esha wished Karan a happy married life on her social media, but fans kept asking about Hema Malini and her daughters.

So when Gadar 2 released, and Bobby & Sunny Deol decided to pose with their sister Esha Deol, netizens could not digest this sudden PDA and called the whole stunt just an attempt to seek attention and please the public eyes! Their videos and pictures of posing together for the media have been viral on the internet, and netizens had brutal reactions to the same.

While reacting to one of the videos, which said, Esha Deol hosted Gadar 2 screening for family and friends, a user wrote, “Fame lene aa gayi.” Another comment read, “Bas Bas jhoota pyar mat dikhao bechari in maa betiyo ko shadi me to bulaya nahi!” A third user attacked, “beheno se itna pyar hai to kyu bete ki shadi ma maa betiyo ko invite nahi kiya?”

People even blurted out facts. A comment read, “First time sath me dekha in sabko! Another comment said, “Finally. Respect for sisters.” A sarcastic dig said, “Hamara to Jivan safal ho gya ek saath Deol’s Family ko dekh kr sir ji.” A fan wrote, “Ye ek dekhawa hai … i love sunny i respect Dharmendra sir.”

People called out the Deol family for pulling such a great publicity stunt for Sunny Deol’s film. A shocked user wrote, “Hold on so much affection towards their sisters now for the film BUT where were they at his sons wedding why not any photos then ?” Another comment read, “Esha reaction looks like this is for publicity.” A third user commented, “Ye bas footage ke liye hai vo bhi sirf movie ki vajah se bas or kuch nhi vrna 40sal tak kha the bat cheet bhi nhi!”

However, whatever public says, the video and pictures are going viral in the internet. Some even claim that this is the first time Deol brothers have posed with Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughters in 40 years! But that is a claim we cannot verify for sure!

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

