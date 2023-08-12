Esha Gupta, who is popularly known for being a Bollywood diva, enjoys a separate fanbase on her social media platform as she often posts pictures of her daily life and gives glimpses of her summer tan in different bikini poses. The actress is mostly known for her s*x appeal and sensual looks in the movies.

Esha has a perfect hourglass figure to die for, and the actress knows how to flaunt it. She has a unique fashion sense, and her bold choices in turn get the most attention. Whenever she steps out, be it for a beach vacation or a party or a premiere, she is always picture-perfect!

Today, we have brought a series of Esha Gupta’s bikini affairs taken from her recent Instagram posts to decode her beauty and gorgeousness with a hint of s*xiness.

In the first picture, Esha Gupta can be seen flaunting her tan lines in a peach-red coloured bikini featuring a knotted bralette and a p*nty. She showcased her washboard abs like a pro and completed the look with a beachy hat.

In the second picture, which I chose to display, the actress can be seen posing in a black bikini. Giving a perfect s*xy pose, Esha wore a black bra and knotted th*ngs, and to complete the look, she added a gold neckpiece to bring a charm to the getup. Her busty assets were quite visible.

In the third picture of this bikini series, Esha Gupta can be seen in a neon green-coloured two-piece. In a deep-cut bra and a high-up th*ng, she flashed her cleav*ge and that perfect hourglass figure with washboard abs. She kept her hair open and let it flow messily all over.

We know when it comes to fashion, Esha Gupta never disappoints, not even in her messy, saucy bikini looks. What are your thoughts about the Raaz 3 actress’s fashion affair? Let us know.

