



Remember when Esha Gupta stunned the nation by dropping a semi-n*de picture on social media? She took off her br* and flaunted her smooth back at the camera, and gave a sneak peek of her side b**b and n*pple. That was one hot snap that left social media sizzling. Well, the diva did not stop there. Over the years, she has become one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood and has shared several partially n*ked pictures online.

A few years ago, the Jannat 2 actress stunned everyone by baring her entire back in a photo shoot and putting her complete a** on display. Not just that, she shared a bunch of other photos while strategically hiding b**bs either by robes or fruits. All these NFSW set the internet ablaze, and it is time to revisit them.

In some of the most beautiful and scandalous pictures, Esha Gupta bared it all and left nothing to the imagination. When we say nothing, we mean absolutely nothing. She stripped down all her clothes and posed in black knee-high pantyhose. She lay on the bed and managed to hide her b**bs with a pillow, but exposed her b*tt cheeks and a** crack.

Take A Look:

Her unruly hair and mesmerising eyes can give anyone wet dreams. But that’s not it. In another shoot, Esha Gupta donned a s*xy black net lingerie with see-through prints. In one of the pics, she flaunted her br*lette and p*nty and in another, she went br*less and only posed while flashing her a**. It seems that the Jannat 2 actress did not wear any bottoms while sitting on the couch and strapping her heels.

Take A Look:

In another picture, the Ashram 3 actress wore a black p*nty and covered her n*pples with half-cutten pomegranates. Esha looked quite comfortable in her body and had a laugh on her face.

Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Goes TOPLESS! Covers Her Assets With Just A Pomegranate! Hot Pics – https://t.co/pN4hza1nX5 pic.twitter.com/uHskbGKjVc — Tripidite (@tripidite) August 10, 2017

Esha looked sultry and confident in each and every picture and at ease with her body. For her makeup, she went with signature fox eyes and ruffled hair that gave her a ‘woke-up-like-this’ seductive look.

Let us know what you think of Esha Gupta’s partially n*de pictures, and for more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Kiomoi.

