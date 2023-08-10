Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan said that his parents — mother Jaya Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan — are his guru and support system.

The dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ special episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contestants and their choreographers will pay tribute and bring alive the stories of Indian freedom fighters through their mesmerising dance performances.

The episode will feature a star-studded lineup, including the esteemed ‘Ghoomer’ star cast – Abhishek and Saiyami Kher.

Acclaimed singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will also grace the show, promoting their upcoming song, ‘Yeh Desh’.

One of the standout moments in the episode was contestant Akshay Pal’s performance with his new choreographer, Subhranil Paul.

The duo delivered a powerful dance tribute underscoring India’s history and elegantly portrayed the struggles of farmers during the British colonial era.

Their act also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s unwavering fight for farmers’ rights to the songs ‘Sultan’, ‘Chak De India‘, and ‘Mitwa’ from the film ‘Lagaan‘. Their emotional and impactful performance drew heartfelt praise from the esteemed panel of judges.

Abhishek shared his admiration, saying: “Unbelievable! The story you have narrated, combined with your dance moves, is remarkable. It doesn’t seem like you guys are performing together for the first time. It feels like you’ve been dancing together for ages. This is a compliment for Akshay too because teamwork is crucial to make the team work. I hope your relationship thrives, and I wish you all the best in your endeavor.

“In our life, many people come and teach us valuable lessons, but our Mom and Dad are our first gurus, lasting till the end. For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system,” he added.

Saiyami said: “Mind-blowing finishing, so beautiful! I feel envious when I attend any dance show, if I could perform even one per cent like this, then it would be a significant achievement. You all are so talented.

“The storytelling was exquisite, and the beats were well-executed. I used to play badminton in my childhood, and when my coach changed, I improved, but I still felt the previous one was better due to the tuning we had. It doesn’t feel like Akshay and Subhranil are performing together for the first time. Congratulations,” she addded.

Judge Sonali Bendre shared her thoughts, saying, “Akshay, I must mention that this is the third time your choreographer has changed. Sushmita had to leave the show due to a medical emergency, and Akshay’s choreographer, Amardeep, is unwell. Kismat Se Bani Yeh Jodi, and the performance was breathtaking. Akshay, you adapt to every choreographer and that is impressive. I’ve learned that you possess the ability to absorb the positive qualities of your mentors, that is a valuable trait.”

“As we encounter many mentors in our journey, it’s crucial to learn from each. You’ve assimilated the best from your mentors. Congratulations, well done. Subhranil, we’ve always appreciated your performances, but this time, I witnessed a different facet of your artistry. The depth and layers were truly captivating. Akshay and Subhranil, your layered portrayal of ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ showcased the excellence of India’s Best Dancer. Hats off to you. Congratulations, Akshay and Subhranil.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades Scene-By-Scene Lifted From Ashutosh Gowariker’s Show ‘America Return’ Goes Viral, Stunned Netizens React “Believed It Was Original Until We Find Truth Of Copywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News